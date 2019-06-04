Daigle, For King and Country, and 'Unplanned' Win Big at K-LOVE'S Fan Awards

Christian artist Lauren Daigle and the two-time Grammy Award-winning duo For King & Country won big at this year's seventh annual K-LOVE Fan Awards held in Nashville, TN, over the weekend.

Matthew West and Mandisa hosted the awards show for the second year from the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Daigle won Female Artist of the Year for the fourth consecutive year and she also took home the 2019 Artist of the Year award.

While on stage Sunday night, she said, "This has been an incredible year. I just want to give so much glory to the Lord. He has taken the record so far and wide."

Daigle also posted to Instagram to thank all of the fans who voted for her.

"THANK YOU to everyone who voted in the @klovefanawards!!," she wrote. "Grateful to be named Artist of the Year & Female Artist of the Year."

The Australian brothers' duo For King & Country also received two awards. They won for Best Group/Duo for 2019 and also won Song of the Year for their ballad "God Only Knows."

"With these awards, we are very honored to win something, because that award represents someone's connection to the song," member Joel Smallbone said.

The brothers also posted their thanks to fans on Instagram.

"We couldn't let the night escape us before sending out an enormous 'thank you' to you who showed your support for us at tonight's @klovefanawards," they wrote. "We received two awards, one for group/duo and the other for 'God Only Knows' as song of the year...the most meaningful thing about this evening is that you are the ones who determined the outcome."

"When we set out with the crazy notion of starting a band, we did so with the hope of serving you with music that would reach into your soul, and maybe even impact your life," the group continued. "We feel tonight was a glimpse into that vision being realized. With love, - Joel & Luke"

"Unplanned" Movie Wins Film Impact Award

Meanwhile, the pro-life movie "Unplanned" won the Christian radio network's film impact award, proving its popularity among Christian radio listeners despite the network's declining commercials for the film earlier this year.

"You know, as artists, our goal is to reach people, to really move them. And this movie — it may be called "Unplanned" — but nothing about it was unplanned," the star of the movie actress Ashley Bratcher said.

"God ordained every step of the way," Bratcher continued. "And what you are seeing today is what happens when you say 'yes' to God. Every single one of us said 'yes' to God, and now people's lives are being changed, and babies are literally being saved."

In a series of tweets back in April, Bratcher asked those angered by K-LOVE's move to "please reconsider your decision to boycott the station. I believe that we can all agree that the intention of their hearts is to bring people closer to Christ."

"Discern when the appropriate time is to discuss this topic with our children. Abortion is an important issue to talk about and hearing the word on the radio isn't exactly the best way for a 5-year-old to ask what it is," the actress wrote.

Bratcher also posted a message to the movie's fans on Instagram.

"Shout out to all the @kloveradio fans who made this night happen," she wrote. "This movie was NEVER about us... it was about giving God the glory and all of you. It's always been about making a kingdom impact. Your stories are what make it all worth it."

"To know that many of you have been so encouraged to share your own very personal stories, to be so vulnerable, has been beyond inspiring. I don't know what's next, but I know this is going to be a hard act to follow. Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart. Keep sharing, keep loving on people, and keep fighting the good fight. The victory has already been won," she concluded.

The awards show will air Sunday at 9:00 pm Eastern on TBN.