Duggar Family Mourns Loss of 'Grandma' Mary From Accidental Drowning

Members of the Duggar family are mourning the unexpected loss of 'Grandma' Mary Duggar.

The family confirmed that she passed away at home on Sunday, June 9 at the age of 78.

The Duggar Family Official Facebook page mentions how grateful they are for the all prayers and that God's love is comforting them during this time.

Mary was the mother of Jim Bob Duggar whose family was featured on the TLC TV shows "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On". She had often appeared alongside the family with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Grandma Duggar died of an accidental drowning in a swimming pool Sunday, Washington County Coroner Roger Morris confirmed to USA TODAY. "It appears she slipped and fell into the pool," Morris said.

Granddaughter Jill Duggar Dillard memorialized her Grandma Mary with comments about her love for God, saying she was a great role model. "She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many!"

My heart breaks My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many! Grandma, you are greatly missed by all who knew you! She was a feisty, incredible woman who… https://t.co/vXYAASrs8C — Jill (Duggar)Dillard (@jillmdillard) June 10, 2019

Mary Duggar was a successful real estate broker who owned Good Neighbor Realty and was noted in Northwest Arkansas for being the broker who put together the property sale for the John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Springdale.

She is survived by her daughter Deanna Duggar and her son Jim Bob Duggar, 21 grandchildren (Amy King, Joshua Duggar, Jana Duggar, John-David Duggar, Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo, Joseph Duggar, Josiah Duggar, Joy-Anna Forsyth, Jedidiah Duggar, Jeremiah Duggar, Jason Duggar, James Duggar, Justin Duggar, Jackson Duggar, Johannah Duggar, Jennifer Duggar, Tyler Hutchins, Jordyn-Grace Duggar, and Josie Duggar) 13 great-grandchildren (Mackynzie Duggar, Michael Duggar, Marcus Duggar, Israel Dillard, Meredith Duggar, Spurgeon Seewald, Henry Seewald, Samuel Dillard, Mason Duggar, Gideon Forsyth, Garrett Duggar, Felicity Vuolo, and Ivy Seewald), with several more great-grandchildren on the way!

The Duggar family created a place on their website where anyone can leave their condolences and prayers.