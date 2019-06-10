'I Screamed YES': Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Engaged

Duck Dynasty star and Christian speaker Sadie Robertson got engaged to her boyfriend Christian Huff this weekend.

She posted a video of the special moment to her Instagram account Sunday.

"I screamed YES. So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I'm the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good," the 21-year-old wrote.

Sadie's mother Korie Robertson was overjoyed at the occasion.

"Sadie's getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!! Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can't wait for @christian_huff to join the fam!" Korie Robertson wrote on Instagram.

Robertson has opened up about her past relationships and why she believes it's important to use the guidance of scripture when looking for a spouse.

After a particularly harsh breakup in 2017, she said she had new expectations for her future husband.

"My husband will be a man who has practiced and respected patience. He is charmingly and truthfully kind. He is not jealous, because He trusts in the Lord enough to trust in me. He is not boastful or proud because our love speaks in actions. He surely is not rude. Our love most definitely does not demand its own way for we know and long for the Lord to lead our path. He is not irritable when times are stressful. Together we will keep no records of wrong. He dances with me and rejoices when truth wins. His joy carries us through the valleys. In the hard times, he will love even harder."