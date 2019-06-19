Justin Bieber Shares Rich Wilkerson's Sermon on Overcoming Fear by the Spirit in God

Justin Bieber has reached out to millions of Instagram followers with a Christian message from Pastor Rich Wilkerson, explaining how to overcome fear with God's help.

Wilkerson talks about leadership and being afraid, but trusting Jesus to prepare us. He quotes Mathew 26:41 which says "the flesh is weak, but the spirit is willing."

Wilkerson was preaching at the 2019 Vous Conference in Miami, which was attended by Justin and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

Justin has been open in the past about his battles with fear and anxiety and how he turns to God to cope.

"There is hope and it's in him!! He loves and cares for you! For God so loved the world that he gave his only son so that whoever believes him won't die but have eternal life! You are that whoever and he accepts you as you are!!" Justin said.

"He loves and forgives you and welcomes you into his arms every time you mess. He is a perfect and loving God who adores you!" he added.

Justin's Pastor Judah Smith says he has witnessed the mega-popstar finding incredible spiritual growth in Christ. "Justin Bieber has taught me far more than I could ever teach him about what it means to grow and walk in humility and be someone who really wants to follow Jesus," he said.

Bieber has shared Wilkerson's sermons in the past, declaring his Christian faith and the importance in trusting God and not stardom or wealth.

"Sometimes, we get seduced by success - and think it'll lead to a place of contentment," Wilkerson said. "But, can I remind you - contentment is not found in a place; it's only found in a person, and his name is Jesus Christ," The Gospel Herald reported.

Bieber's Instagram clip from the sermon ended with Wilkerson saying, "You might be scared but I got a feeling God wants to prepare you."