American Bible Society Gives Thousands of Free Bibles to Kanye West Fans Hungry to Learn About God

The American Bible Society has given away 6,000 Bibles around the world to Kanye West fans in less than two weeks – for free.

After the megastar released his new album "Jesus is King," the society saw a large spike in Google searches like "What does Kanye believe?"

The album hit number one across the major music genres, with each song landing in Billboard's Hot 100. Kanye has rocked the entertainment world by openly sharing his radical faith transformation and helping to lead thousands to Christ in the process.

The American Bible Society promised to send a free Bible to any curious Kanye fan that wanted to learn more about his decision to follow Christ.

At first, the offer was for 1,000 free Bibles until October 30, but the demand was so strong the society has extended the offer until November 22.



"No matter what you think about Kanye's politics, art, or faith, there's no denying that his comments and album have sparked a huge wave of curiosity and interest," said Robert Briggs, interim president and CEO at American Bible Society.

"We love it when these topics emerge in the news cycle and are excited to be able to share the Bible with the curious – no matter their background, interest level or motivation."

The ministry's purpose is to provide Bibles to people who may be seeking spiritual answers.

Anyone in the US interested in receiving a Bible – completely free of charge – can fill out the form at this link: abs.bible/kanye.