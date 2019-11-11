Christian Singer Danny Gokey Performs Concert After Suffering Burns to Both Feet

Despite suffering from burns on both of his feet, Christian artist Danny Gokey performed for fans in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 10.

⁠The singer was burned when a wardrobe steamer reservoir tipped over and the water scalded his feet.

In a post to his Facebook page, Gokey wrote:

Well...this weekend was one for the books & last night's show was definitely a new one for me! (Did a little dance with my clothes steamer that didn't end well for me.) Richmond - THANK YOU for your prayers & support in spite of my "chair dancing" moves! Shoutout to everyone behind the scenes & on stage who helped take up the slack and finish the show!

Fans were amazed by how well Gokey performed and offered prayers for a quick recovery.

Annette Holloway Photography wrote on her Instagram page that Gokey put on an amazing concert.

@DannyGokey performs an amazing concert despite his getting 2nd and 3rd degree burns on his feet before the show. I call that ***perseverence**! What adjective would you use?⁠

Please pray for his quick recovery!

Another fan attending Gokey's concert tweeted:

"Amazing Concert tonight in Richmond Virginia! Thank you so much for giving your all tonight!"

@dannygokey Amazing Concert tonight in Richmond Virginia! Thank you so much for giving your all tonight! #YOUROCK pic.twitter.com/Jxc1i3a8Cx — Sherri (@tennesseegirl63) November 11, 2019

One supporter said he was honored to work with Gokey who cared more about his fans than the injury.

Honored beyond measure to work with a man who took the stage tonight with 2nd and 3rd degree burns on both feet because he didn't want to disappoint the 1200 people who came to hear his songs. Please pray for @dannygokey's feet to heal quickly.

The artist has been traveling and performing throughout the US for his "The Hope Encounter" tour.