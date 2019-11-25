Dolly Parton, For King and Country Song 'God Only Knows' Nominated for Grammy

Country music legend Dolly Parton could be taking home a Grammy award for her recent work in the Christian music genre.

She's been nominated at the upcoming 2020 Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance and Song after she teamed up with the Christian band For King and Country on their single "God Only Knows."

Parton posted news of the nomination to Instagram.

"What incredible news to be nominated for two Grammy Awards!" the singer wrote. It's always such a sweet thing when your peers recognize and celebrate the music you make. To have a nomination with Linda Perry for "Girl In The Movies," the song we wrote together for Dumplin' means so much. And then to share another with my new friends Joel and Luke Smallbone from @forkingandcountry on our duet "God Only Knows"...well, I am one happy girl today!"

You can watch a video of their performance below:

In an interview with People Magazine, Parton said, "I just felt God was calling me into that. I've always felt my music was more my ministry than a job. I just feel in this day and time we need more people that are in a position to help to try to do something, if they can, to brighten the world a little bit. That's what I'm hoping to do now."

She has also released two other faith-centered singles titled "There Was Jesus" and "Faith."

You can hear Parton sing "There Was Jesus" in the clip below:

"This world is just so dark and ugly and awful. I can't believe how we just can't have a little more light and a little more love," The Boot reports Parton said at a recent press event. "So I'm going to try and make it my business to do more songs that are more uplifting. Not just all Christian-based songs, but songs that are just about better things, and have a little more light."

