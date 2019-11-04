'I Thank God for All of It': Dolly Parton's New Series Debuts on Netflix

Country singer Dolly Parton is narrating and co-starring in "Dolly Parton Heartstrings" - a new family-friendly series premiering on Netflix.

The eight-episode collection will debut on November 22 and each story will be based on one of Parton's trademark songs, The Christian Post reports.

At an exclusive screening on October 30 at Dollywood, Parton said making "Heartstrings" had been a dream and she was proud to be a part of it. "I've been so blessed to see so many dreams come true."

"I'd always dreamed of having my songs done as movies" - @dollyparton shares the excitement of bringing her beloved musical hits to life in her @netflix anthology series #Heartstrings pic.twitter.com/4UcEikzm8E — ET Canada (@ETCanada) October 30, 2019

Throughout her incredible career, Parton has been open about her faith and how she seeks guidance from God through prayer.

"I pray every day. I pray about everything. I ask God to lead me and guide me in all the decisions I make – and to bring all the good and right people into my life and to let me do something to glorify God and uplift mankind," Parton told CBN News.

The 73-year-old said "Heartstrings" got its name from her music, which she hopes will have an impact on others.

"Hopefully my songs are things that kind of tug at your heartstrings and I hope people are gonna love it," Parton said.

"I really love the fact that I've had a chance to do these songs and see them come to life and to just be able to stand here and do it. So I thank God for all of it."

Filming took place in Dollywood with stars such as Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Julianne Hough, Delta Burke, Andy Mientus and Ben Lawson.

Parton has found phenomenal success in music, movies, and her theme park.

She said she's always wanted her songs to be on the big screen and she is grateful that it's now possible.

"You have to believe in something bigger than yourself. We grew up believing that through God all things are possible. I think I believed that so much that I made it happen."