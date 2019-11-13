Kanye West to Give Interview at Joel Osteen's Houston Megachurch This Weekend

It has been reported that rap megastar Kanye West will head to Houston, Texas this weekend for a live interview at Joel Osteen’s “Lakewood Church.”

According to TMZ, Kanye’s discussion with the well-known preacher will last for 20-30 minutes and will be held before Lakewood’s 17,000 attendees. He is expected to talk about the impact Jesus Christ has had on his life in recent times.

West is not expected to perform at the service, though he is likely to break out his popular gospel choir elsewhere on Sunday. The details, as ever, are being kept strictly confidential.

The rapper caused quite a stir at the weekend when he said he was planning to run for President in 2024.

“When I run for president in 2024, we would have created so many jobs, that I’m not gonna run, I’m gonna walk,” the artist explained, promising to relocate the manufacturing of his “Yeezy” sneakers to purpose-built, sustainable factories in the United States.

Kanye also courted headlines after saying that he was thinking about legally changing his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West.”

Kanye has also been taking some heat for his political affiliations. In remarks posted to Instagram, the pastor of New Missionary Baptist Church (where Kanye hosted his Sunday Service in September), praised the rapper’s new album but called his politics “indigestible.”

“The message after the music is just as important. Jesus is king and Trump is a jester,” Pastor Jamal Bryant wrote, as reported by NME. “Our theology doesn’t match this administration’s politics…the revolution won’t be televised.”

West reportedly donated a large sum of money to Missionary Baptist following his appearance there.

The rapper’s latest record “Jesus is King,” — by all accounts a worship album — has dominated the Christian charts, taking all top 10 spots on both Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs charts.

The album also shot to the top of the mainstream Billboard 200 chart, becoming his ninth consecutive number one record.