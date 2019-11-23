'Life Is Not Fair, But God Is Always Good': Wife of Christian Country Music Star Coffey Anderson Diagnosed With Incurable Cancer

The wife of Christian country music star Coffey Anderson has revealed that she has incurable colon cancer. It was just a few weeks ago when Criscilla Anderson’s doctors delivered the heartbreaking news — her disease had progressed to stage four. It can be treated, but it cannot be cured.

The nightmare began last year when Criscilla began experiencing severe stomach pains. Busy looking after their three children, she tried to ignore it. However, they soon got worse, and eventually, she ended up being summoned to the Emergency Room. At that point, doctors determined that she was suffering with colitis and prescribed anti-biotics to clear up any infection.

Soon, however, the pain returned, and Criscilla underwent an exploratory procedure. That’s when doctors discovered an obstructive tumor. Not wishing to take any risks, her medical team decided to remove a large portion of her colon to try and catch the cancer before it spread. A small period of remission followed, before the disease returned and began advancing aggressively through her body.

“The cancer has spread throughout my para-aortic region and has begun growing up my back,” she told PEOPLE of her metastatic colon cancer diagnosis. “My ultimate goal is to be in remission and have it not be chronic but be in a situation where it can be completely healed. The ideal, if that cannot happen, would be to keep it maintained and have it not spread any further for the rest of my life.”

Criscilla will now begin three months of chemotherapy at City of Hope National Medical Center in California, alongside focusing on dietary changes and working with a holistic doctor.

Coffey and Criscilla, who met at church in 2008, said the trial has caused them to reflect on the power of their marriage vows.

“When you say that you will be there for each other through thick and thin and through sickness and health, you have to mean it,” Coffey explained. “There are a lot of moments that you can never prepare for. I mean, I never thought I would be helping Criscilla brush her teeth or get to the bathroom in the middle of the night. But we are willing to do it for each other. Each of us are giving 100 percent.”

And though the next season is going to be a brutal one, the couple said their faith is as strong as ever.

“Life is not fair, but God is always good,” Coffey declared, revealing that his mom died of lung cancer when he was 11. “I can also remember how my dad took care of my mom, and how he was the one carrying her to the bathroom and washing her back. So now, I’m taking care of my wife.”

Happy birthday to my middle girl, Emmy. Daddy loves you Sugar Bear. pic.twitter.com/wuTWSyqLSZ — Coffey Anderson (@CoffeyAnderson) November 12, 2019

Coffey, a Texas native, rose to fame over a decade ago after showcasing his incredible vocal talent on Myspace. Through his unique mix of acoustic worship music and gospel adaptations of current pop songs, Coffey went on to establish himself as a recording artist.

Since then, he has developed into a successful country star in his own right, producing a staggering eleven studio albums.

His latest release, “Cowboy Style,” came out in 2018. Prior to that, Anderson released a worship cover album titled “God Is Enough” which features “Cornerstone,” “Oceans” and “Holy Spirit.”

The singer is also deeply invested in charitable work, partnering with the Military Warriors Support Foundation to gift mortgage-free homes to war veterans upon their arrival back in the United States. In 2016, he released a song in honor of those who serve in the military called, “Mr Red White and Blue.”

Do keep the Anderson family in your prayers at this difficult time.