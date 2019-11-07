‘A Great Example for Our Kids’: Kim Kardashian Talks About How Kanye’s Christian Faith is Influencing Their Family

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the many ways in which her husband’s newfound Christian faith has impacted their family.

Appearing on a new episode of The Real, the businesswoman explained how Kanye had become increasingly concerned about how to raise their kids and ensure they do not have unrestricted access to many of the damaging aspects of our modern culture.

“The kids are getting older, he’s very cautious about what we have in the house—we got rid of the TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room,” Kim explained. “He’s been very…had this epiphany of being this…not that he wasn’t an amazing dad, but being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see.”

Kim also confirmed that Kanye had become increasingly concerned with the revealing nature of some of her outfits. “I actually agree with it, but I’m always gonna be me,” she said. “I love that beautiful journey as well, and I think that’s such a great example for our kids. But, you know, there’s also that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with.”

Kim also said that while she wants to be herself, she also wants to respect her husband’s feelings as well. “He is my husband, so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling, and he’s been going through this life change,” she added.

At the end of the day, she said, a big part of a successful marriage is about learning to compromise. “I think, at the end of the day, that’s what marriage is,” she said. “He’s going to do things that I don’t agree with and I support him and vice versa.”