UPDATE: Netflix Places John Crist’s Show ‘On Hold’ After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Christian comedian John Crist’s Netflix special, “I Ain’t Prayin’ for That,” has been placed “on hold” after a series of sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

Crist’s stand-up special “I Ain’t Prayin’ for That,” was set to release on Thanksgiving, but its promo has since been removed from the streaming platform. A representative from the company confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the show was being suspended from air for the time being.

A troubling report, released by Charisma News, detailed numerous instances of Crist allegedly leveraging his fame to try and engage with women in sexual behavior.

One of the women harassed by Crist alleged that her encounter involved heavy drinking and multiple attempts by the star to hook up with her sexually, despite him having just met her boyfriend.

“Intoxicated, they took off their (roller) blades and ran into the water. Once there, she says Crist grabbed her and tried to kiss her, and in her drunken state, she struggled to push him off,” reads the account first reported by Charisma. “He told her in crude terms how much he wanted to have sex with her and continued to pursue her. In response, she tried to explain that she had a boyfriend and only desired a mentoring relationship with Crist, not a sexual one. Eventually, he relented.”

In response to the claims, Crist released a statement apologizing for his “destructive and sinful” behavior:

“Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them. While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this —I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness.”

It was just over two weeks ago that the comedian excitedly announced his debut Netflix special:

“Yours truly will be bringing his next stand-up comedy special to Netflix,” Crist said in a video, complete with many of his signature funny voices. “You can all see it Thanksgiving morning.”

There is no further indication as to whether the special will be released at a later date.