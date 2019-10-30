'Black Panther' Star Blasts Media for Editing God Out of Interview Responses

British actress Letitia Wright, who played a leading role in Marvel Comics movie, “Black Panther,” has called out media publications for editing out her comments about God in interviews.

Wright tweeted that it was “super cute when journalists/interviewers for magazines leave out the massive part where I give God the glory for the success/ achievements in my life.”

“I still love you,” she added, “and God will still be praised.”

Fans responded with words of encouragement, thanking the actress for being so bold and open about her faith in Jesus.

“Favorite actress not just for talent but for the faith in God!” one person replied.

“Keep up that level of faith sis,” another added.

Wright, who played “Shuri” in the hit Marvel movie, has also been raving about the new Kanye West album, “Jesus is King.”

“First time in years I’ve been able to play a Ye album and not have to switch it off due to the profanity,” she wrote.

first time in years I’ve been able to play a Ye album and not have to switch it off due to the profanity #JesusIsKing is on repeat! — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) October 28, 2019

This is not the first time Wright has spoken openly of her faith. Speaking to talk show “This Morning,” the actress talked about how she only landed the “Black Panther” role after surrendering her entire life to God.

“I needed to take a break from acting because I really idolized it. So I came off from it and I went on a journey to discover my relationship with God, and I became a Christian,” Wright said in the interview aired in February last year.

“It really just gave me so much love and light within myself. I felt secure, like I didn’t need validation from anyone else, or from getting a part. My happiness wasn’t dependent on that, it was dependent on my relationship with God.”

If its Gods will for you to have it. It will be yours. There’s no forcing anything in the kingdom. Let his will be done. That’s it. His grace is sufficient. — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) October 22, 2019

At the very depths of her depression, the British actress ended up coming to Christ after attending a London actors’ Bible study. So convinced that she had to put God first, she even turned down an acting role that would have set her alongside Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning.

“I remember God was like, to me, ‘Give up the job,’” the actress told Vanity Fair. “I can give you more than that; I just need you right now. Give up the job.”

Then, after laying down her own ambition and looking to the Lord, she was offered this gigantic role in “Black Panther.”