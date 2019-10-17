Chip and Joanna Gaines' Fifth Annual 'Silobration' This Weekend in Waco
If you're near Waco, Texas this weekend, you may want to stop in, stick around, and join all of the fun.
Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ fifth annual "Silobration" will take place at the Magnolia Silos from October 17-19.
The family-friendly celebration features a free vendor fair, trucks, daytime activities, and two after-hours concerts with Christian artists like JOHNNYSWIM and Josh Garrels.
I’m super excited to announce that I’ll be playing at the 5th annual @magnolia Silobration next month in Waco! I’ll be performing on both the 18th & 19th with @johnnyswim - and you better believe that @ellegarrels is coming along with me for this one. Any of y’all coming? #silobration
Live music is scheduled for each day and is also scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights.
