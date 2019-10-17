Chip and Joanna Gaines' Fifth Annual 'Silobration' This Weekend in Waco

If you're near Waco, Texas this weekend, you may want to stop in, stick around, and join all of the fun.

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ fifth annual "Silobration" will take place at the Magnolia Silos from October 17-19.

The family-friendly celebration features a free vendor fair, trucks, daytime activities, and two after-hours concerts with Christian artists like JOHNNYSWIM and Josh Garrels.

Live music is scheduled for each day and is also scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights.

