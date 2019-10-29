'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Celebrates Bridal Shower: 'I Woke up Grateful to God'

Duck Dynasty star and Christian speaker Sadie Robertson celebrated her upcoming wedding to boyfriend Christian Huff on Saturday.

Sadie showed off her engagement ring and a heartwarming smile in a photo on Instagram.

"I woke up grateful to God for an answered pray of an amazing man I get to marry soon and amazing women in my life who shower me in love so beautifully."

The couple announced their engagement on June 9 and posted a video of their special moment.

"I'm the happiest human in the world. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good," she wrote.

Sadie has been open about her past relationships and how women sometimes accept "false passion" instead of the real love God planned for them.

She said it wasn't until she decided to seek the truth that she could see that the "passion" in her relationships was not the kind God intended.

Sadie points out that fear, jealousy, pain, selfishness, impurity, manipulation and degrading comments are all unhealthy components in a relationship and should not be considered normal.



She believes it's important to use scripture when looking for a spouse and has referred to 1 Corinthians 13 for guidance.

"Our love most definitely does not demand its own way for we know and long for the Lord to lead our path. He is not irritable when times are stressful. Together we will keep no records of wrong. He dances with me and rejoices when truth wins. His joy carries us through the valleys. In the hard times, he will love even harder."

Her mother Korie Robertson wrote on Instagram that she was overjoyed at the occasion.

"So many memories, words and prayers spoken over Sadie and Christian today."