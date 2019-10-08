'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Make a Big Announcement, Plus 'Silobration' Next Week!

Home renovation stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced a huge new project that's sure to excite their fans: They're opening a new hotel in downtown Waco. Or rather, they're renovating and reopening a historic hotel in downtown Waco.

The project involves restoring a 100-year-old castle-like building into a three-story hotel, complete with a grand ballroom and rooftop terrace.

"We are ready to get started on this icon building downtown, a few blocks away from the Silos. It's going to be a big project, but we cannot wait to restore it to its former glory. There is so many details about this building that are just gorgeous," Joanna said.

The hotel is expected to open in 2021.

In 2018, the couple announced they would be leaving their hit television show "Fixer Upper" to focus on family and other projects.

Then they shared the good news that they were expecting their fifth child. "I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season," Joanna wrote.

Along with greeting their newest addition to the family, Chip and Joanna have continued to stay busy with renovations to their business, Magnolia Market at the Silos, including new gardens and a coffee shop.

As their family and business enterprises have both expanded, the bonds they have developed with others have become stronger.

Joanna explained that she has learned about the power of community and having people willing to help her.

"I believe that each of us, in every circumstance, has what it takes - that built within the construction of who we are is whatever that moment in time requires," she says. "We all will have trials, we all will have miracles, and because of grace, I believe we have it in us to handle both - no matter what that looks like," she wrote.

The couple is known for their beliefs in human kindness and valuing one another through equal treatment.

"I believe that we are all made in likeness, and because of that, our hearts are naturally drawn toward one another. But the thing about kindness is, it's a choice. It's something that we should give freely with the hopeful expectation that it might one day be given freely to us. I'm talking more in the day-to-day, in kindness that abounds in equal measure for a loved one as it does a stranger on the street," Chip wrote.

Also, their Magnolia Foundation supports charitable organizations that work with orphan care, youth development, family housing, and community restoration.

The couple allowed a Waco church to use their Silos as a temporary meeting place while a nearby interstate was under construction. The church had a one-year agreement with the Magnolia company to use the Silos at no charge.

Also, they are gearing up for their fifth annual "Silobration" that will take place at the Magnolia Silos from October 17-19.

The family-friendly celebration features a free vendor fair, trucks, daytime activities, and two after-hours concerts with Christian artists like JOHNNYSWIM and Josh Garrels.