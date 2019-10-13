Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated World Championship Gymnast of All Time

Simone Biles nailed two more routines in world competitions this weekend giving her a new title: most decorated world championship gymnast with 25 world medals.

The 22-year-old competed at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany according to Olympic Channel.

ABC News reports that Biles won her 24th and 25th world championship medals during beam and floor routines on Sunday, putting the US gymnast top of the charts for the championships.

Biles won five gold medals this week - but for her, it's not about the numbers.

Five gold medals at the #Stuttgart2019 World Championships, 25 World medals in total. @Simone_Biles is the G.O.A.T. @USAGym pic.twitter.com/rmOJ8J0IpY — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 13, 2019

"I can't be more thrilled with the performance that I put out at this world championships," she said. The medal record? "I'm not a number person."

Biles scored 15.066 after a near perfect routine, performing a simpler dismount than the double-double she performed earlier in the championships.

After her score was announced she jumped up from her seat with a broad smile and punched the air with excitement.

JOY!

The moment @Simone_Biles found out she had become the most decorated World Championship gymnast! Watch it LIVEhttps://t.co/JUdNZCEfgE (territorial restrictions may apply)@USAGym @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/7Z1al5iq50 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 13, 2019

"I was really excited. I thought it was going to be at least a 14.8, 14.9, but to see 15, I was like, 'Well, that's pretty crazy,' so I was very proud," Biles said.

Biles said it meant a lot and felt good to nail the routine "I am thrilled with that performance, it was probably the highlight."