The World's Largest Crowdfunded Media Project Is All About Jesus

Have you ever given to a GoFundMe cause? These days, entire TV shows are being crowd-funded with these kinds of sites.



Well, "The Chosen" is the largest crowd-funded TV show to-date, and what's interesting is that it's about the life of Jesus. More than 16,000 investors chipped in with more than $10 million to make this Bible-based series a reality.

CBN News' Faith Nation sat down with the man behind the show: Dallas Jenkins. That interview will be posted here.

The man behind the show is named Dallas Jenkins. He and his team pledged to adhere to the integrity of scripture while trying to create a narrative that fills in some gaps about the lives of people mentioned in the Bible.

BELOW: Watch the trailer for "The Chosen":

Jenkins says the project was actually born after one of his toughest career moments, a 2017 feature film called "The Resurrection of Gavin Stone" that didn't do too well at the box office. That changed the course of his career and gave him the freedom to take a risk on this exciting Bible project.



You can watch the first season of the show for free by downloading the app. Just search "The Chosen" in your app store.

BELOW, you can also watch our story to learn more about Jenkins and how "The Chosen" became a reality.