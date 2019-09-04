A 'Spiritual Awakening' in Underwear: Jase Robertson Uses Crazy Dating Story to Explain How to Deal With Temptation

In a new episode of “In the Woods with Phil Robertson,” Jason Robertson talked openly about just how important it is to flee temptation whenever it arises.

FAITHWIRE: ‘I Was Falling to My Death’: Skydiver Saved by Prayer After Mid-Air Collision

“Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak,” reads Matthew 26:41. Indeed, as believers, we should always be mindful of our propensity to fall into sin. The world is full of temptations, and it can be incredibly difficult to resist them at times — but the Bible is clear, we must “flee” that which seeks to lead us astray.

It’s something that Jase Robertson admitted that he has had to deal with in his own life.

“I had a girl call me. I didn’t really date her, but I was interested. She called me one night and told me she’d had a spiritual awakening,” Robertson explained at the podcast. “She asked if I would come over and talk to her.”

So, the Duck Dynasty star went over, on the pretense that he, along with others, would be guiding her through her “spiritual awakening.”

“She hollered come in. There was nobody else there. She came down the stairs and she’s wearing nothing but a t-shirt and underwear,” he recalled.

Robertson said he looked around to see if other people were going to be joining them, but there was no-one else there.

“What do I do?” he thought, before a crucial word and instruction popped into his head: “Run!” He got out of there, fast, and ensured that he didn’t do something he would later regret or that would be dishonoring to the Lord.

Phil himself said he’d encountered a fair few situations where women have approached him in an inappropriate way. “I tell Miss Kay, I’m old enough to be that girl’s grandfather!” Robertson laughed, before dishing out some advice on how to avoid these dangerous and potentially ruinous temptations.

FAITHWIRE: Justin Bieber Opens Up About How the Love of Christ Led Him Through Heavy Drug Abuse, Anxiety

“I say, take your woman with you and your Bible with you wherever you go,” he instructed, before citing a Bible verse from Corinthians which calls on Christians to “flee from immorality.”

“Only those who try to resist temptation know how strong it is,” wrote author and apologist, C.S. Lewis. “We never find out the strength of the evil impulse inside us until we try to fight it: and Christ, because He was the only man who never yielded to temptation, is also the only man who knows to the full what temptation means.”

So remember, when temptations come your way, lean on Jesus, as He is the only one who can truly strengthen you in the fight. Oh, and “Run!”