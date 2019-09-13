Chance the Rapper Points to Jesus When Ellen Asks About His Motivation for Charity Work

Chance the Rapper appeared on “The Ellen Show” this week, where he told host Ellen DeGeneres that it’s his parents and Jesus who inspire him to serve the people around him with his time and treasure.

The rapper, whose given name is Johnathan Bennett, opened up about his faith just days after announcing via Instagram he is postponing his tour dates for his latest album, “The Big Day,” to spend more time with his wife Kirsten, daughter Kensli, and their newborn Marli.

Chance shared details about his faith after DeGeneres pointed out that the popular rapper has given millions of dollars to charity and — after the audience erupted in applause — asked, “Why is it important for you to give back?”

After a little hesitation, the 26-year-old entertainer said: “So, my understanding of a lot of stuff is based on Jesus. Jesus teaches to be, like, you know, to care for your neighbor, care for people who aren’t necessarily your blood but still a part of your body, because we’re all humans.”

FAITHWIRE: How a Faithful Decision About Sex ‘Saved’ Chance the Rapper’s Life

He also credited his parents for instilling in him the value of caring for and giving to those in need.

“So I guess it’s a mixture of my parents and Jesus,” he said.

Chance has been open about his faith in the past.

In December of last year, he announced he was taking a brief sabbatical to spend time poring over Scripture.

“We all quote Scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn’t like, but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word?” he said at the time. “I’m definitely guilty of not devoting time to it. So I’m off to read and learn because the next generation of Bennett is here.”