Faith-Based Film 'Overcomer' Wins Big Again at Box Office, Landing in Top 5

The Christian film "Overcomer" is still holding strong at the box office finishing at the number five slot this weekend with $3.75 million, according to preliminary estimates.

Box Office Mojo reports the film has brought in just under $25 million in three weeks. The movie was made with only a $5 million budget.

CBN News previously reported that "Overcomer" surpassed all expectations during its opening weekend with an impressive $8.2 million from just 1,723 screens across the country.

"Overcomer" tells the story of a high school basketball coach, John Harrison, whose dreams are crushed when his town's largest manufacturing plant closes down, and hundreds of families leave.

He reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country – a sport he doesn't even like – and with only one runner.

His outlook soon changes when he meets the unlikely runner, Hannah Scott who pushes herself to the limit.

Also, John perseveres with the help of a new Christian friend who has strong faith despite his weak health. Inspired by the words and prayers from his friend, John starts to train Hannah for the biggest race of her young life.

According to Christian Headlines, the movie just expanded to 2,150 theaters – the widest release of any movie by the producers, the Kendrick brothers, who have made other box office hits like "War Room," "Fireproof," and "Facing the Giants."