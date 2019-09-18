'One Big Party': Christian Singer Lauren Daigle Announces Massive Arena World Tour

Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle has announced her first-ever headline arena world tour. The 44-date stretch will begin in Australia on January 18 and finish up in LA on July 18.

FAITWIRE: Baptist Church Calls Transgender Pastor to Lead Ohio Congregation

The rising superstar promised an “emotionally connected” event.

Daigle tells People :

“I love putting out a vibe where people are free to respond however they feel and where people feel like a warm welcome, where they can have a good laugh and let go of some of the things they have been holding on to through the stress of family or work or whatever. It’s going to be lively and fun and cheerful as well as emotionally connected.”

Daigle’s latest album, “Look Up Child” was released a year ago and has enjoyed widespread commercial success. Through her soaring and soulful vocals and boasting songs of hope and love, the singer has managed to stretch beyond the exclusively-Christian music industry and gain thousands of fans across the secular world.

Daigle’s hit single “You Say” has been certified double-platinum and even broke into the top 40 of Billboard’s “Hot 100” list, ranking at 34.

“This year has been life-changing,” Daigle said in a press release, according to Billboard. “There’s no better feeling than to be able to look out from the stage and see how people have connected with the songs on this album. Our shows feel like one big party of togetherness, and I can’t wait to create a whole new tour for 2020. It’s going to be so much fun!”

Last month, at a show in Vancouver, Daigle led fans in a spontaneous moment of worship. The “You Say” singer, was diverging from her planned setlist to worship, asking the crowd if they knew the popular hymn, “I Exalt Thee,” before breaking into a beautiful, harmony-laden version of the track.

FAITHWIRE: CHILLS: Lauren Daigle’s Sold Out Crowd Joins Her for Beautiful Spontaneous Moment of Worship

Fans reacted excitedly to news of the tour. “So excited!! Just got my tickets for the Fort Wayne show, cannot wait!!!” one person wrote. “My 8-year-old is going to flip! Last time you were in Minnesota, the venue was too small and tickets were impossible to find,” another added, “we will see you in May!”

Lauren will be joined on tour by Christian folk duo “Johnnyswim,” the stage name for married couple Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez.

Daigle’s latest single is called “Rescue.” Check out the video below: