'We Spent the Morning Worshipping': Hillsong Leader Gets 'All Clear' From Surgeons After Aneurysm

Hillsong worship leader Chelsea Taylor is reported to be doing well after undergoing her final surgical procedure following a brain aneurysm.

Last week, Faithwire reported that Taylor was headed back into the operating theater after developing spasms in the brain. On August 28, Taylor’s friend Emma Fellers revealed that the vocalist was having surgery “to take care of the potential vasospasm in her brain” which were causing a “left arm and facial droop.”

Now, after a fresh prayer call was issued, there is some good news! According to Hillsong Creative pastor Cass Langton’s Insta stories, Taylor has responded well to surgery, and will not have to undergo any further treatment.

“No more surgeries, Chelse got the all clear from the surgeon today,” the post read, appearing to relay a message from Taylor’s mom. “Praise our wonderful God.. we spend the morning worshipping before she went to theatre.”

The post added that Taylor is “so so grateful” for all the prayers and support and is keen to get back worshipping.

“She said to me this morning, mum, I can’t do this anymore and we just prayed and put Ben’s song on, “see a victory” and then started worshipping. Sooo precious,” the post read.

Do continue to lift up Chelsea in prayer at this time! We will keep you posted with any further updates on her condition.