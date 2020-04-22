Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and John Legend Perform 'The Prayer' to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Healthcare Workers Relief

Four iconic artists came together to perform during the "One World: Together at Home" virtual concert benefiting frontline healthcare workers battling COVID-19.

Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, and Lady Gaga teamed up to sing "The Prayer," which was originally recorded by Dion and Bocelli in 1999, according to Today. The artists were accompanied by Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

Lady Gaga hosted the event last weekend in partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen.

"I feel very honored to be a part of the World Health Organization and Global Citizens, in the fight against COVID-19 and raising money for the Solidarity Response Fund," Gaga said. "I care so much about all of the medical workers that are putting their lives at risk for us right now."

"I pray you'll be our eyes and watch us where we go. And help us to be wise, in times when we don't know," they sang, collectively. "Let this be our prayer when we lose our way. Lead us to a place, guide us with your grace, give us space where we'll be safe."

Watch highlights from their performance below:

