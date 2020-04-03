Focus on the Family Launches Free Streaming for Coronavirus Lockdown, 800+ Episodes of 'Adventures in Odyssey'

With over half the country under "stay-at-home" orders, one Christian organization is hoping to help families out by providing wholesome content to watch together.

Focus on the Family has launched an online streaming platform featuring some of their most popular content, including their beloved animated video series for children as well as some feature films.

The "Focus@Home" content is free and will remain available to all throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this pandemic, we know a lot of people are struggling to find creative ways to engage their families and their kids, which is why we're dedicated to offering resources through this platform at no charge," said Focus President Jim Daly. "Apart from our faith, nothing is more important than family in times like this. Together we can make the most of it and create a stronger family unit than ever before."

Content includes viewer-favorites like over 800 episodes of "Adventures in Odyssey," which brings the moral and biblical principles to life for kids and teenagers.

Other popular content available will be "McGee and Me," "Last Chance Detectives," "Every Boy Needs a Hero" and "Mully." Additional content will be added over the next few weeks.

Focus on the Family's outreach is centered around a wide variety of broadcast ministries that aim to spread the Gospel and promote biblical truths worldwide.

To access the Focus@Home free content, simply visit www.focusonthefamily.com/streaming.

