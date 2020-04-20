'From the Mouths of Children and Infants You Have Ordained Praise': MUST SEE Videos of Tiny Tots Worshipping

With church buildings closed across the country, many churches have turned to online worship services by necessity. That's led to some beautiful moments that parents are capturing on video – toddlers worshipping God with all their little hearts, right in the middle of their living rooms.

The Bible states in Psalm 8:2, "From the mouths of children and infants You have ordained praise on account of Your adversaries, to silence the enemy and avenger." (Berean Study Bible translation)

In the book of Matthew, chapter 21, when little children were praising Jesus, shouting "Hosanna to the Son of David," Jesus also quoted that passage from the Psalms saying, "'From the lips of children and infants you, Lord, have called forth your praise'."

So check out these awesome videos of tiny tots praising God, just like the Bible said they would.

Here's a little girl worshipping to "The Blessing" with Kari Jobe during her at-home church service:

Here's another little girl, worshipping to "Way Maker":

Then there's this little one, too young to even sing yet, but raising her hands to "O Come to the Altar" by Elevation Worship. She needs a sippy-cup break after that:

If you've never seen or heard "The Blessing" before – the song the first little girl was worshipping along with – here's that video by Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes. In these fear-filled times, keep speaking God's blessings over your little ones: