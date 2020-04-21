'Joy Comes in the Morning': Music Icon Gloria Gaynor Shares Hope for Everyone Who's 'Tired' of Pandemic

Grammy Award-winning singer Gloria Gaynor joined multiple Christian artists and leaders for an event that focused on bringing hope and encouragement to everyone during the pandemic.

Kirk Cameron teamed up with sister Candace Cameron Bure for the Facebook live event, "Hope Rising." All proceeds went to the Christian relief organization, Samaritan's Purse and will assist COVID-19 victims.

Gaynor's message was inspiring as she reminded everyone watching that the world has been through challenging times before, but "we've survived."

"Just in case some of you are a little fed up, tired of being quarantined and tired of this whole thing that we the whole world find ourselves enveloped in," she said. "I just want to remind you that we've had problems before. We've all gone through difficult and very hard times in our lives and we've come through the other side okay - we've survived and been alright."

Gaynor called attention to Scripture for encouragement, citing Psalm 30:5, "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning."

The singer's profound message matches her iconic hit song, "I Will Survive", which became an anthem for many facing adversity.

CBN News previously reported that Gaynor knew "I Will Survive" would be a popular song because of the powerful message.

"I knew the minute I read the lyrics. I'm relating to it with my back surgery, the fact that my mother had just passed away a few years prior - something I never thought I'd survive," she said. "Everybody will be able to relate to this. Anything that they are going through, that they think is insurmountable and yet hope they'll survive."

Gaynor, along with several other artists, performed her gospel single, "Joy Comes in the Morning" from her 2019 album Testimony.

At the end of her performance, she recalled that "joy comes in the morning, just remember that and you'll be fine."

