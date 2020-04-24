Kirk Franklin and Friends Virtually Gather to Record Viral Rendition of 'I Smile'

You may have heard this anthem of joy on the radio, and during a global pandemic, this is just the time for a new rendition.

Gospel music artist Kirk Franklin gathered fellow gospel singers and friends who are secular artists to create a remake of his song 'I Smile' via video call.

The choir was comprised of talented artists such as Kelly Price, Fantasia, and Jonathan McReynolds.

The performance was part of a COVID-19 relief effort called "Saving Our Selves," which broadcasts music and entertainment from around the globe and raises money for local charities in need.

Franklin, a 13-time Grammy winner, originally released his first version of "I Smile" in 2011. Franklin wrote the song with James Harris III, Terry Lewis, and Fred Tackett.

You can watch the original version of the song here.

As CBN News reported back in January, Franklin revealed he was battling depression, worry, anxiety, and fear. But he found a simple way to overcome it and that was to live a life of gratitude, he told his followers on social media.

"Things for you could be worse. I promise you it could be worse. And so, living a life of gratitude, then you will begin to be more selfless. Giving God thanks for what he has already done," the singer said.

"Wake up every day saying, 'I am a miracle I am not acknowledging.' Love you all, man. Have a strong year. Have a strong year. God has not forgotten you," Franklin concluded.

