New Streaming Series Teaches People How to Protect Themselves from COVID-19 on Studio 5's Weekly Countdown

04-15-2020
CBN News
A patient is given a COVID-19 test by a medical worker outside Brooklyn Hospital Center, March 29, 2020 (AP Photo)
Hollywood continues to re-invent itself in the middle of this coronavirus shut down.

This week on CBN News' Studio 5, we see a new streaming series aimed at teaching people how to protect themselves and a huge success for the first film released directly to a streaming platform, instead of movie theaters. 

We're following it all in this week's Studio 5 countdown. Click ABOVE to watch. 

Also, tonight on studio 5, we go behind the scenes of trolls world tour and we sit down with a member of the band citizens for a look at their new music, composed and shared, using only their iPhones and an empty church. 

You can see all that on Studio 5, tonight at 9:30 Eastern on the CBN News Channel.  For a programming schedule, click here

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE

