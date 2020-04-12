'Now Is Not the Time for Blame': Tracy Morgan Encourages Grace Toward Donald Trump Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Hollywood star Tracy Morgan is urging people to extend grace to President Donald Trump as he leads the country through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan, known for his TBS series “The Last O.G.,” appeared on NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday, where he talked openly about all kinds of (weird) things. Toward the end of the interview, though, he offered a defense of Trump.

Comedian & Actor @TracyMorgan just gave a message of unity and support for President @realDonaldTrump during his appearance on the Today show. The right message for the situation we’re in. pic.twitter.com/imKudU3d5L — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 7, 2020

“People wanna criticize the president, but imagine being the president of a country and half your country got sick,” Morgan explained. “So it’s difficult for him. We all gotta pull together as people. Now’s not the time for blame and all of these other things and anger. It’s here now. We gotta just be together.”

“We just gotta stay safe,” he added. “Nobody wants to transmit it, nobody wants to attract it, nobody wants to get it. So let’s just stay safe and do the protocol that we have to do.”

FAITHWIRE: MUST SEE: 48-Member Virtual Choir, Produced by COVID-19 ICU Nurse, Give Stunning Performance of ‘In Christ Alone’

Currently, about half the country approves of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. A recent poll from the Associated Press shows his approval rating stands at 44%.

The president initially offered the hopeful plan to end the country’s social distancing measures on Easter weekend. That projection, though, proved to be overly ambitious. He has since adjusted the time table, extending the national guidelines to combat the coronavirus until April 30.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.