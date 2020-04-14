Post-Pandemic: Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes Call Christians to 'Ignite the Presence of God in the Home Again'

Christian leaders Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes offered words of encouragement to those who are overwhelmed and fearful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During last week's "Leader Check-in" event, the husband and wife told Pulse's Nick Hall that the pandemic will pass and good things can come from this situation.

Jobe reminded everyone that we are not alone during this difficult season and that our God is with us.



"We have to go back and look at His character and the things He has brought us through before and that is the same God that is in this with us right now," she said. "We can trust Him and take His word and hold onto it."

"His word says to us that it cannot return void - that it must do what it's been set out to do and so the promises of God...that He goes before us and He is with us, He goes behind us, He stands guard and that no plague can come near our dwelling. Even if you've been facing sickness, you can hold onto the Word of God that He is a Healer," she added.

She urged those who are weary to seek comfort from our God the Healer.

"God is Comforter, but if you don't need to be comforted than you wouldn't know Him as a Comforter, and if you don't need healing, you wouldn't know Him as a Healer," she concluded.

Hall explained that COVID-19 could be "the beginning of the greatest revival," but some wonder if this is actually the wrath of God.

"I don't believe this is the wrath of God," Carnes said. "It might be the wrath of God towards evil things and things that are going on. God put all His wrath on Jesus and we are covered."

Carnes said he hopes the presence of God will be stronger within our homes and that His goodness will give us the strength to overcome these trying times.

"We want to come away from this time being changed for the better. We honestly don't want to go back to life as normal in the way that it was," he said. "I hope that we come out of this time more alert, more aware of what we are called to do on this earth, more aware of the goodness of God and really that this time would ignite the presence of God in the home again. I believe there is a beautiful thing happening - having church in our home."

"I believe God wants to really reestablish the encounter with His presence in the home again and I pray that we don't go back to what was normal before this. We know that the presence of God is meant to fill up our home. These big gatherings are meant to be an overflow of what's happening in our homes."

Carnes added, "This is scary and harmful things are trying to float around and affect us but I believe God always does good things in the midst of something crazy and I believe this is not different."

The couple announced that they recorded several worship sets from home and are offering them free to help resource churches. To learn more, click here.

