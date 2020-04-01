Studio 5's Top 5 'Good News' Stories from the Coronavirus Outbreak

The entertainment industry is filled with gifted people, and while the COVID-19 pandemic has shut much of it down, it has also sparked a new wave of creativity.

CBN News's Studio 5 took a look at the five ways that entertainers are using their talent to lift spirits and encourage others to remain hopeful during these difficult times.

Number 5: An Inspiring Live Concert on Instagram

NBA superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha hosted an inspiring concert on Instagram called "Home & Hallelujah" where they worshipped with various Christian artists.

The event offered musical comfort and peace to those watching around the world.

The Curry's were joined by a few of their famous friends in Christian music, including Tori Kelly, Tauren Wells, Chandler Moore, Hillsong United's Taya Smith, and Chris Tomlin.

Number 4: Making Masks and Gowns from MLB Material

Even though the coronavirus has canceled and postponed amateur and professional sports in the US and around the world, one company is making clothing for healthcare workers out of the Major League Baseball players' uniform material

Fanatics founder, Michael Rubin is showing his support by making masks and gowns in his Pennslyvania factory. "It's nice to be able to help and be able to have an impact in a quick way," he said.

Rubin tweeted, "Woke up in the middle of the night last week with idea of converting our @Fanatics factory in PA that makes official @MLB jerseys into a facility that makes much needed masks and gowns and then donating them to help fight this horrendous virus."

Woke up in the middle of the night last week with idea of converting our @Fanatics factory in PA that makes official @MLB jerseys into a facility that makes much needed masks and gowns and then donating them to help fight this horrendous virus. pic.twitter.com/r6FAxUdlgH — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) March 26, 2020

Number 3: Jakes Asked to Pray on MSNBC

Bishop T.D. Jakes was asked to lead the nation in prayer by MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin.

"Our father and our God, we bow our heads to You in humility and understanding that we are not competent in and of ourselves to handle this kind of global calamity. We look to You Lord to be the strength, help, and light that we need. Strengthen our first responders, strengthen our broadcast people and all of us whose lives have been devastated and disrupted and give us the peace that passes all understanding, in Christ name we pray, Amen."

On social media, Jakes wrote, "It isn't every day that you're asked to pray for the nation on MSNBC! I pray that a silver lining could come from this pandemic. It's causing us to understand that we are a global family!"

Number 2: Krasinski Has "Some Good News"

While hunkered down at home, actor John Krasinski has launched a web series called, "Some Good News."

The show does has a comical tone, but begins with Krasinski welcoming his audience and talking about the latest good news.

"Welcome to this highly produced show. I reached out to all of you this week...begging for some good news," he said.

The first good news story Krasinski shared was about a neighborhood parade for Courtney "Coco" Johnson. Family and friends kept a safe distance as they welcomed the young girl home from her last round of chemotherapy.

Number 1: Kardashian West's New Documentary

Kim Kardashian West took her passion for prison reform and produced a new documentary called "The Justice Project."

The documentary, which airs on April 5, takes an emotional look at the need for criminal justice reform.

This is a passion project for the former reality star who is studying to become a lawyer but is already fighting for equal justice.

"I went into this knowing nothing, then my heart completely opened up. I felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more," West explained.

Also, West's shape-wear company, SKIMS, is donating $1 million to families affected by COVID-19.

