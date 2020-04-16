VP Pence's Daughter Charlotte Produces Coronavirus YouTube Show Just for Kids

Vice President Mike Pence's daughter, Charlotte Pence-Bond, has created a kid-friendly news program to help children understand the coronavirus and what is going on in the country right now.

Pence-Bond says the show titled "Little News Briefing" was created to help kids feel informed and secure. It made its debut on YouTube Wednesday. So far, the premiere episode has received more than 8,400 views.

She told Fox News her show tries to breaks down the facts to make the news "less scary."

"I was thinking recently about what I can do to help kids feel a little more secure, a little more informed," Pence-Bond said.

So she decided to create a show that would give kids their own little news briefing and give them the information they need.

The first guest on her show was her father, America's vice president, and she asked him questions that kids from all over the country sent in.

Vice President Pence told the children about COVID-19 and what they could do to prevent its spread.

"The coronavirus is more contagious than the flu," Pence explained. "But you can combat it and prevent its spread in your home and among your friends the very same way you prevent the spread of other infectious diseases. Like, wash your hands on a regular basis. If you feel sick, tell your parents that you feel sick. Or if a friend says that they're feeling sick, urge them to stay home and tell their parents."

Pence also told the kids about why social distancing was so important right now.

"You've all seen that your parents are making it a point to follow all of the guidelines that have to do with what is called social distancing - making sure we keep as much as six feet of space between ourselves and another person," he noted. "Just in case they or we might actually have the virus. The important thing to say here is that social distancing is a way to stop the spread of the virus."

Some of the kids wrote asking when they could go back to school.

"Many states around the country have asked children and parents to learn at home. I just want to say thank you to all the kids that are still doing your homework. That are taking time every single day to do your studies," the vice president said.

"I also want to encourage all the kids looking on to tell your teachers how much you appreciate them. I want to commend all of you kids that are still doing your studies. And I want you to know that you can learn anywhere. You can learn at your kitchen table. So keep it up!" he added.

Charlotte Pence-Bond plans to produce three episodes a week. You can subscribe to her YouTube Channel.

Watch the premiere episode of Little News Briefing below: