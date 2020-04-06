'We Still Have Faith': Mark Wahlberg's 'Palm Sunday' Message for Christians

Top Hollywood Actor Mark Wahlberg continues to share his strong faith in Christ this Easter season.

Wahlberg, a devout Catholic, posted a somber but faith-filled message to Instagram over the weekend on Palm Sunday, a reminder of hope for his followers.

"Happy Palm Sunday, everybody," Wahlberg said in the video. "Just thinking about everybody. We still have faith and we have each other, so let's stay strong. God bless you guys. I love you."

"God bless you," Rhea, his wife, added in the video.

When the pre-Easter season of Lent began in February, Wahlberg had encouraged followers with another inspiring message.

"People always ask, 'What are you gonna give up for Lent?' And I think, more importantly, let's try to do more — more love, more peace, more acceptance, more caring, and more kindness. Have a beautiful Lenten season. God bless you all. I'll see you on Easter. Love you."

Wahlberg has returned to the Christian faith in recent years, publicly repenting for some of the graphic, R-rated movies he used to make.

He opened up about the importance of his faith in a February interview with Caron Butler.

"Faith is the most important thing. That's how I start my day every day. By the time I open my eyes, before I turn the light on or do anything, I am kind of saying my prayers. I go in my prayer room and take that 15 or 20 minutes to express how grateful I am," he explained.

Wahlberg said he hopes his legacy will show that he used the blessings from God in the right way.



"I know that God didn't bless me with all this to say, 'forget about where you came from and just go off and do you and have a great life'," he said. "There is now an opportunity and responsibility to give back and inspire other people to say no matter where you come from or what obstacles you may face, if you actually go and do the right thing...good things will happen for you."

