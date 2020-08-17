51st Annual Dove Award Nominees Include For King & Country, Zach Williams, Lauren Daigle, Kanye West

The Gospel Music Association announced the nominations for the 51st Dove Awards which includes several first-time nominees.

Zach Williams and for King & Country bring in five nominations for Artist of the Year. Hillsong Worship, Kirk Franklin, Lauren Daigle, and Jonathan McReynolds received four nominations.

With all that humanity has faced in 2020 it seems music, and particularly music with hope and God laced through it, is more needed and timely than ever.. We find it humbling to be part of bringing these thoughts and ideas to the world through our songs, pic.twitter.com/tCN39VbrWr — 4kingandcountry (@4kingandcountry) August 14, 2020

Kanye West was nominated for three awards, including rap/hip-hop album of the year for "Jesus Is King," which came in at number one on the Billboard 200 last November.

The former queen of disco, Gloria Gaynor was another first-time nominee.

The 2020 Nominees are LIVE! Click to see who's up for an award for the 51st Annual #DoveAwards: https://t.co/0ouBUFHHLD — The Dove Awards (@GMADoveAwards) August 13, 2020

There are 13 songs that were nominated for in the Song of the Year category, including "Dead Man Walking," "See a Victory," and "Way Maker."

"The GMA is honored to continue its legacy of celebrating our diverse creative community and the music that moves us and ministers to us all, especially during these trying times," said GMA President Jackie Patillo.

She added, "We believe this year, especially, our community and our world need to show love to one another and, above all, recognize and worship our faithful Creator."

The announcement with all the nominees can be seen on the GMA Dove Awards Facebook page.

Dove Awards are presented to individuals representing modern Rock, Rap/Hip Hop, Pop/Contemporary, Inspirational, Southern Gospel, Urban, Bluegrass, Country, and many more.

Voting for the final winners will run from Aug. 20 - 27 and they will be announced on Oct. 30 on Trinity Broadcast Network (TBN).

Artist performances and acceptance speeches were pre-corded due to COVID-19 restrictions.

