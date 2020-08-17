Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageEntertainmentNews
CBNNews.com

51st Annual Dove Award Nominees Include For King & Country, Zach Williams, Lauren Daigle, Kanye West

08-17-2020
Andrea Morris
Image Source: YouTube Screenshot/Dove Awards
Image Source: YouTube Screenshot/Dove Awards

The Gospel Music Association announced the nominations for the 51st Dove Awards which includes several first-time nominees.

Zach Williams and for King & Country bring in five nominations for Artist of the Year.  Hillsong Worship, Kirk Franklin, Lauren Daigle, and Jonathan McReynolds received four nominations.  

Kanye West was nominated for three awards, including rap/hip-hop album of the year for "Jesus Is King," which came in at number one on the Billboard 200 last November.

The former queen of disco, Gloria Gaynor was another first-time nominee. 

There are 13 songs that were nominated for in the Song of the Year category, including "Dead Man Walking," "See a Victory," and "Way Maker." 

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP 
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

"The GMA is honored to continue its legacy of celebrating our diverse creative community and the music that moves us and ministers to us all, especially during these trying times," said GMA President Jackie Patillo.

She added, "We believe this year, especially, our community and our world need to show love to one another and, above all, recognize and worship our faithful Creator."  

The announcement with all the nominees can be seen on the GMA Dove Awards Facebook page.

Dove Awards are presented to individuals representing modern Rock, Rap/Hip Hop, Pop/Contemporary, Inspirational, Southern Gospel, Urban, Bluegrass, Country, and many more.

Voting for the final winners will run from Aug. 20 - 27 and they will be announced on Oct. 30 on Trinity Broadcast Network (TBN). 

Artist performances and acceptance speeches were pre-corded due to COVID-19 restrictions.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our FacebookTwitterYouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.

What is faith and what does the Bible say about faith? Click here for answers.

Faith

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories