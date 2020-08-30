Drea Kelly Hosts Virtual Event - 'Let's Talk Healing' - to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking

Drea Kelly, ex-wife of R&B singer R. Kelly will host a televised talk show and virtual fundraising event on Sunday that aims to increase awareness of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual abuse.

Last year, Ms. Kelly spoke openly about the abuse she says happened during her 13-year marriage to the singer in the Lifetime documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly."

The feature exposed detailed accounts of his alleged physical and emotional abuse of women.

R. Kelly was arrested in July 2019 and is being held by federal authorities at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago while he awaits trial multiple sexual abuse charges.

"Let's Talk Healing" with Drea Kelly is presented by Samaritan House — an organization based in Virginia Beach that provides support services to victims of abuse and violence.

During the one-hour show, Ms. Kelly will speak with guests who will share their inspirational stories of survival and overcoming domestic violence.

The special event is also a fundraiser for Samaritan House. Staff members will highlight the work being done in the Hampton Roads area and how the support services are helping victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

"Through our stories of weakness, we strengthen and empower each other," Drea Kelly said in a press release. "The Samaritan House mission aligns with my overall message, that healing is 365 days, ever-changing and ever-evolving."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was created as an alternative to several in-person fundraising events Samaritan House provides each year.

Executive Director of Samaritan House, Robin Gauthier said since the beginning of COVID-19, there’s been a growing need for their services to assist victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and human trafficking. The organization has embraced the challenges presented by pandemic while continuing to serve victims of violence.

"In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Samaritan House has risen to the occasion by not only providing a full range of services to victims of violence but by creating a unique, innovative, and contact-free event to raise awareness and funding," said Gauthier in the event release.

"Let's Talk Healing" with Drea Kelly airs at 9:00 pm Eastern on Sunday. Viewers can watch the live event by going to wtkr.com/live.

Supporters wishing to make a donation can do so by phone by calling (757) 631-0710, on the event website, or by texting "SamStrong" to 50155.

