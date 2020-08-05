'Fixer Upper' Is Making a Comeback - Why Chip and Joanna Gaines Say, 'We Weren't Done'

Home renovation stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced that their hit show 'Fixer Upper' will return to television in 2021.

"We will be filming another season of Fixer Upper to air on Magnolia Network when it launches next year," Chip wrote in a statement.

The Gaines, both devout Christians, say they felt like a "chapter closed" after filming the season finale but there was still work to be done.

"We knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," Chip wrote. "This past year, we have poured our hearts into content and programming for Magnolia Network. Searching for stories we believe the world needs to hear."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

According to the couple, the reboot will bear some changes but viewers will feel like the show starts right where it left off.

"In a lot of ways, the show is going to pick up right where it left off," the statement reads. "These years in between have taught us a lot about ourselves and how we operate best, so we're likely to do a few things a little differently this time around."

Chip and Joanna have worked on multiple projects over the years, including restaurant Magnolia Table, Magnolia Market at the Silos, Silos Baking Co., and more.

Their next project involves restoring a 100-year-old castle-like building into a three-story hotel, complete with a grand ballroom and rooftop terrace.

And the couple has been busy taking care of their five kids Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke, 12, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 2.

As their family and business enterprises have both expanded, the connections they have developed with others have become stronger.

"I believe that each of us, in every circumstance, has what it takes - that built within the construction of who we are is whatever that moment in time requires," Joanna wrote.

To find out more about Magnolia Network and the re-launch of Fixer Upper, click here.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.