'God Radically Changed My Heart': What Happened When Rebecca St. James Joined 'For King and Country'

Christian singer and songwriter Rebecca St. James took a long break from music and had no plans of returning.

St. James told CBN's Studio 5 that she chose to leave the music business nine years ago to focus on her new family. She had no intention of returning to the industry, but God had a different plan.

"God radically changed my heart about three years ago and called me back to music and here I am," she said.

Several years ago she was asked to perform with her brothers John and Luke Smallbone from For King and Country. After that, she knew God was leading her back to music.

"God did such a work in my heart while I was on stage singing these worship songs that I knew when I walked off stage that He called me back to music."



Her new album "Dawn" tells a story about overcoming pain and troubling times by having faith in our Heavenly Father.

"The messages on the album have so much life-giving truth in them because I think people have been so blindsided, I think all of us have been, by what's happened in 2020, that this is such a need for us to be reminded that God is with us in the middle of a fire," she explained.

"We can fall back into the arms that hold the world, into Jesus' arms. We can trust Him for a new dawn. These are messages that I think are very timely."

And St. James has a weekly podcast too, "Rebecca St. James Friends and Family", that deals with multiple topics about faith and family life.

"It really covers a lot of ground when it comes to faith and family. It's like nuggets of wisdom that I'm able to use in my life with God and our family life," she concluded.

