'God's Design for Marriage is Stunning': Sadie Robertson Huff Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary

Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Huff recently celebrated one year of marriage to her husband Christian Huff.

The couple shared sentimental photos from their wedding on Instagram last week along with a message professing their strong love for one another.

"I loved you last year on this day, but wow how much more has my love grown reflecting back on this year with you and starting to grow a family with you," Robertson Huff wrote. "God's design for marriage is stunning. I can truly say two are better then one. You make me better. Thank you for pursuing Jesus first, because I know that's the greatest blessing of our marriage!"

"1 year ago from today we got married and it's been the best year of my life," Huff wrote. "Cheers to many many more my love. Thank you for who you are and how you love so selflessly. Can't wait to start our family together."

The couple announced their engagement last June and were married on Nov. 25, 2019, on the Robertson family farm.

In October, Robertson Huff announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child.

Sister Rebecca Robertson Loflin shared a photo on Instagram after the couple revealed the gender of their baby. "It's a girl!! We are so excited to be adding some pink to our fam!!"

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories