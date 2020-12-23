LISTEN: Here’s Faithwire's 25 Favorite Christmas Songs

Can you believe it? We are already — finally? — to Christmas week.

It’s difficult to imagine a year more collectively difficult for everyone than 2020. For nearly 12 months, all of us have been grappling with an unprecedented pandemic and the governmental restrictions that have come with it.

Perhaps more than ever before, we all need the cheer that comes with the Christmas season: the period of the year when we reflect back on the singular moment that gives us eternal hope for the future.

The birth of Jesus changes — and continues to change — everything.

Christmastime reminds us that, even in the most trying and difficult times, nothing can overcome the birth of the savior. In every victory and disappointment, on every mountaintop and through every valley, we can rest assured of one thing: we have Emmanuel, God with us.

Without fanfare or praise, surrounded only by his mother and father and the animals in a stable, the very Creator of the universe humbly entered the world as a baby, bringing with Him love, redemption, and salvation.

This is a time worth celebrating.

So, our Faithwire team has put together a playlist of 25 of the Christmas songs we’re listening to this holiday season. We hope it brings you the same joy it has brought us.

Listen to the Faithwire Christmas playlist:

