'All Praise Be to God': Boxer Tyson Fury Gives God the Glory After Winning World Title

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury thanked God after his victory Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fury defeated American boxer Deontay Wilder, gaining the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title, Christian Headlines reports.

While claiming his title, Fury gave a two-part speech revealing his Christian character and true sportsmanship.

The champion spoke of his faith first, thanking his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

"Thank you to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I say those who bring evil against me will not prosper. Those who stand in the dark can never come into the light. All praise be to the one and only true God Jesus Christ," Fury said.

Then Fury praised his opponent Wilder for fighting like a champ and finishing strong.

"I just want to say a big shout out to Deontay Wilder. He came in tonight and really showed heart of a champion. I hit him with a clean right hand and dropped him, but he got back up and battled on into round seven. He is a warrior, he will be back and will be a champion again."

Well i never liked Fury but his victory speech was Carve with wisdom... He thanked and acknowledge God, Shout-out to his opponent Wilder and Hyped himself and finally stated the obvious...#GypsyKing #WilderFury #WildervsFury2 pic.twitter.com/n3vt6nbIFB — David (@TOlugbeng) February 23, 2020

Fury is known for speaking out about his faith and praising God after a victory.

After defeating German boxer Tom Schwarz last June, Fury started his speech by giving thanks to God.

"First of all, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me the victory tonight," he said.

Fury has been open about his past struggles with depression, substance abuse and nearly attempting suicide.

He explained that mental health a serious condition and awareness is critical to overcome those obstacles.

"We need to raise more awareness about mental health ... it's something very dear to my heart," he added.

"It comes from deep down within my soul." -@Tyson_Fury @trboxing told us how he battles mental illness every day and stays ahead on the scorecard. Powerful stuff from the former heavyweight champ. LISTEN: pic.twitter.com/T5WqcoDy0x — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 5, 2019

