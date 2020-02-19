'Prayers Are Answered!' NASCAR's Ryan Newman Released From Hospital After Fiery Daytona 500 Crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday after being involved in a terrifying wreck during the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

An update had been posted on Newman's website on Tuesday, explaining that he was "under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors." Now he's headed home.

On Wednesday, Roush Fenway tweeted, "Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center."

During the final lap of the race on Sunday, Newman's number 6 car hit the wall while competing for the lead. His car flew up in the air and was hit by another vehicle before it burst into flames.

After the wreck, fans, celebrities, and fellow racers flooded social media with their prayers for Newman and his family, praising God for his survival from such a horrific crash.

Present Trump tweeted, "Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan."

Country star Blake Shelton wrote, "Thinking about and praying hard for Ryan Newman and his family right now."

Grammy-awarding winner singer Travis Tritt tweeted, "Prayers are answered! Thank God that @RyanJNewman is alive and is going to be okay."

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski tweeted, "I can't wait to see @RyanJNewman again. #GodIsGood."

Professional driver David Gravel tweeted, "Thank God @RyanJNewman is built like a Middle Linebacker to survive that crash! Prayers were answered! @NASCAR"

Former Nascar racer Jeff Gordon wrote "Very thankful to hear encouraging news coming from Daytona & @roushfenway. Continued prayers @RyanJNewman."

One Newman fan tweeted, "I'm so happy to hear that @RyanJNewman is doing as well as he is. Thank God for all of the blessings he's already given Ryan, and I pray he will be blessed with a full, speedy recovery."

Racing analyst Larry Reynolds wrote, " I woke up this morning thinking of nothing but @RyanJNewman & his family! I speak from first hand experience that you buckle drivers into race cars knowing there is a risk & you put them in God's hands! Ryan is in God's hands & our prayers are powerful! #PrayingForRyan #NASCAR."

Many people are wondering how someone could survive such an devastating crash.

In recent years, NASCAR has advanced its safety measures to make the sport safer for its drivers.

In a 2017 article, NASCAR wrote that safety is a "never-ending process" and that officials "will never stop looking for ways to make the sport safer for everyone inside and outside of the car."

But many Christian believers agree that a merciful God was watching over Ryan Newman on Sunday.

Please keep Ryan Newman in your continued prayers for a full recovery.