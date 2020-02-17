'Thank You For Praying': Priscilla Shirer Reports Lung Surgery Was Curative, Thankful for Continued Prayers

Evangelist, author and actress Priscilla Shirer announced to her followers on Instagram that she's slowly recovering from lung surgery, but it was curative.

"I am recovering well from the surgery. My breathing is still pretty labored so I am working on my lung capacity, but doing really good...and the surgery was curative so Praise the Lord," she said in a video posted to the social media website.

Shirer revealed that doctors had been watching a nodule they discovered on her left lung three years ago. "Dangerous irregularities" had developed and surgery was necessary.

The Christian Bible teacher and author thanked everyone for their continued prayers and said she is grateful that God has provided such a positive outcome following the surgery.

"Thank you to all of you who have been so mindful of me and have been asking how I am doing and how our family has been doing, we are so grateful," she said. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for praying for us and for being mindful of us."

The Evans family has dealt with a number of tragic and unexpected deaths recently.

In addition to the death of Lois Evans, the family is still grieving over the death of Tony Evans' father in November and the unexpected loss of Evans' sister, Beverly Johnson, who died in January.

Last year, the family grieved over the sudden and stunning death of Dr. Evans' niece, Wynter Evans Pitts, who was still a young mother.

On his Instagram account,Tony Evans posted a video thanking everyone who has supported the family during these challenging and difficult times.

"I just wanted to take a moment to say thanks. So many of you prayed for my wife, sent cards and gave encouraging words. It was long journey and while God didn't give us exactly what we wanted, which was total healing, He did extend her life beyond what the doctor's said she would have...given the rare nature of this particular disease," he said.

"But your prayers sustained us through the ups and downs, through the struggles and stresses - through the pain. It was a difficult season and life does hit us that way sometimes. Your prayers are keeping me strong. I still trust God...I don't always understand Him, but I do trust Him."