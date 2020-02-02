'Thank You, Jesus!': Bieber Announces Release of New Album 'Changes,' Desires to Use Music to Help Others

Popstar Justin Bieber has announced that he will release his latest album later next month. “Changes” is set to drop on February 14.

FAITHWIRE: ‘God Is Great’: Kobe Bryant’s 2006 Interview with Stephen A. Smith Provides Glimpse Into Faith

“Changes” will feature Bieber’s latest single release “Yummy,” which debuted at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Bieber has been opening up about the huge changes in his life since giving his life to Jesus and getting married to model Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).

“My life is changing a lot,” Bieber explained in the first episode of his new YouTube documentary “Justin Bieber: Seasons.”

“Getting married, getting back in the studio, talking about getting married, talking about the process and just being creative with being in this new chapter and being happy about what I’m doing.”

FAITHWIRE: ‘The Training Just Kicked In’: Rookie Firefighter Delivers Baby on First Day of Job

Speaking candidly about his own struggles, the 25-year-old pop megastar admitted that, at times, he became quite self-obsessed when writing music.

“I think what’s been challenging over the years is a lot of the times I would make music, and it would be for me,” Bieber explained, noting that, “when the focus and the goal is about yourself, you kind of tend to lose your purpose in that.”

Now, as time marches on, Bieber insisted that he is more determined to see his music become cathartic for those who are dealing with struggles.

“I think the older that I get, the more I realize that I’m not utilizing my gift for the right reasons,” he explained. “This isn’t about me, it’s about helping someone who’s going through whatever they’re going through and being able to talk about that thing. That’s a really cool way to look at what I do.”

Earlier this month, Bieber revealed via an Instagram post that he has been battling Lyme Disease and has “had a serious case of chronic mono” which has affected his “skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

“You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” Bieber declared.

Justin has also been posting regular Bible verses and musings on his Christian faith.

“Take joy in all of the wonder and beauty’s god has done in your life! God will give you the desires of YOUR HEART,” he wrote last week, paraphrasing Psalm 37:4.

In another post, Bieber thanked the Lord for “leading the way. “Thank you for showing me compassion, giving me the grace to grow and loving me through everything!!”he wrote. “No matter what happens in life I know you are always good and your love for me never changes no matter what I do!! You loved me before I did anything to earn or deserve it and for that I say THANK YOU JESUS!”