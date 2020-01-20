'It's Such a Special Night': Tim Tebow Marries Former Miss Universe in South Africa

NFL quarterback turned minor league baseball player, Tim Tebow married Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in South Africa.

People Magazine reports that the couple exchanged vows during a sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town.

The traditional ceremony lasted about 30 minutes, during which the former NFL quarterback and Miss Universe 2017 winner read their own vows in front of more than 250 guests.

"I want the vows to be perfect," Tebow said. "I'm leaving in the traditional things like 'till death do us part,' but I'm also adding some of my own things to it."

Nel-Peters admits the couple is very traditional and wanted to remember their day.

"We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives," she said.

Tebow was looking forward to three things in particular. "The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It's such a special night," he admitted.

He added, "I've been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I'm marrying Demi. I can't wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait."

As CBN News reported last May, Tebow and Demi-Leigh met due to Tebow's Night to Shine events for people with special needs.

For years, Tebow has been grounded in giving and serving the needs of others. He grew up the son of missionaries and came to the Philippines as a teenager to spread God's word, and to serve the needy.

He started the Tim Tebow Foundation Adoption Aid program providing financial assistance to families adopting a child with special needs.