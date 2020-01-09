Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis, Says He’s ‘Battling and Overcoming’

Justin Bieber revealed Wednesday he was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, describing the last couple years of his life as “rough.”

“While a lot of people kept saying, ‘Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth, etc.,’ they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono, which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post.

The 25-year-old pop star went on to say more details will be provided in a forthcoming YouTube docu-series about his life, “Justin Bieber: Seasons.”

“It’s been a rough couple years,” he concluded, “but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

According to TMZ, the symptoms Bieber mentioned referred to health issues he experienced that went undiagnosed until late 2019. Unnamed sources told the gossip site doctors were unable to determine how Bieber contracted the disease, though it comes from a tick bite.

Symptoms of Lyme disease, which garnered renewed national attention after pop singer Avril Lavigne shared details of her own diagnosis with the illness, include fatigue, rashes, headaches, memory loss, and fevers.

Doctors, when they were uncertain what was ailing Bieber, gave the entertainer all kinds of prescriptions. The myriad medications he was taking caused Bieber’s skin to break out.

Thankfully, Bieber has now been diagnosed and is undergoing the proper treatment for Lyme disease. The Christian pop star wrote in his caption on Instagram that he is “battling and overcoming.”

“Justin Bieber: Seasons” is slated to premiere on YouTube Jan. 27.