'My Heart Completely Opened Up': Kim Kardashian West Releases 'The Justice Project' Trailer

Kim Kardashian West is a woman on a mission, and now her passion for prison reform is being made into a new documentary called "The Justice Project."

In the trailer that was just released, she speaks about the mass incarceration problem in the US and that she wants to see it change.

The documentary will follow four incarceration cases where the prisoners believe they received unfair sentences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Once you hear the circumstances that led them to make those decisions, your heart would completely open up. I hope that this is a step to opening up people's hearts and minds. And then hopefully they can help with changing some actual laws that really do have to be changed," West explained.

The former reality star revealed last spring that she is studying to become a lawyer and started a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco. She is planning to take her exams in 2022, The Guardian reports.

Her interest in law and criminal justice reform started after she convinced President Trump to grant clemency to Alice Johnson. The 63-year-old grandmother had been serving a life sentence for first-time non-violent drug offenses.

On June 6, 2018, the president granted a commutation for Johnson after she had served 22 years in federal prison.

West delivered the good news to Johnson in a phone call.

"I don't even know myself what emotions I will really feel when this happens," Johnson said last April. "She has embraced my cause and taken to heart my plight. Kim has been my war angel, and I'll never forget what she is doing for me."

West tweeted that Johnson's release was inspirational, giving hope to so many others who are deserving of another chance at life.

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

"I'm raising four black children that could face a situation like any of the people that I help. So just to know that I could make a difference in my children's lives and their friends' lives and their children's lives by helping to fix such a broken system, that is just so motivating for me. I'm not doing it for publicity. I really do care," West said.

West feels that the legal system could be better so she is driven to see a change.

"I went into this knowing nothing, then my heart completely opened up. I felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

"I'm super-motivated, and I really want to see it through," she said. "There's obviously times where I'm overwhelmed and stressed and feel like I have a lot on my plate. My kids know that I'm in school just like they are. It's 20 hours a week, so it is a lot of my time," West concluded.

The Justice Project premieres Sunday, April 5 on Oxygen.