'Our Miracle Baby': After 3 Miscarriages, Carrie Underwood Tells Son, 'I Thank God for You Every Day' 

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood says she's grateful to God for her son on his one-year birthday.

In an Instagram post to her followers on Tuesday, Underwood, 36, called her son Jacob "a miracle baby."

"Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything!" the singer wrote. "And, apparently, you love cake! I can't wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you're going to keep us all on our toes for years to come! I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got ahold of it!"

She also shared a photo of her son biting into a large piece of cake while holding it with both hands.

Back in 2018, Underwood told People Magazine about the devastating losses she suffered through three miscarriages. She said the year 2017 didn't turn out how she imagined it.

"I had planned that 2017 was going to be the year that I work on new music and have a baby," Underwood said. "We got pregnant in early 2017, and it didn't work out."

The Checotah, Oklahoma native said at first it was easy to lean into God and rely on her faith.

"In the beginning, it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this just wasn't Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it,'" she said.

Underwood said after suffering a second miscarriage in 2017 and a third in 2018, she began to question God.



"At that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'" she said.



She continued, "I had always been afraid to be angry because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he's the best thing in the world. And I'm like, 'If we can never have any other kids, that's okay because he's amazing.' And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No."



Underwood then revealed, "But I got mad."



She said one night she was in bed with her son Isaiah, crying and praying like never before.



"I was sobbing and just asking, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid,'" Underwood said.



She continued, "And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt. And I feel like we're supposed to do that."



Underwood said it was that following Monday she went to the doctor where she thought they'd confirm another miscarriage but found out the baby was okay.



Through tears, she cried, "He heard me."