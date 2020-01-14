President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the highly anticipated College Football National Championship Game between Clemson and LSU, and the crowd reaction was incredibly positive.

The sellout crowd appeared enthusiastic to have President Trump and the First Lady attending the game, as cheers erupted from all around the stadium.

BELOW: Listen to the deafening cheers:

Donald Trump is announced as cheers erupt in the Superdome at the CFP National Championship Game pic.twitter.com/8fv53PQR9t — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 14, 2020

Donald Trump enters The Clemson vs LSU game for the National Championship to an eruption of cheers #CFPNationalChampionship https://t.co/DV1XCIYxy2 — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) January 14, 2020

Given the negative coverage the President routinely receives from the media, the crowd's reaction certainly showed a different narrative around Trump's popularity with the average American.

The President and the First Lady appeared to enjoy Christian artist Lauren Daigle's rendition of the national anthem. Daigle has been winning fans across the spectrum with her soulful style and booming voice, and tonight she did it again with a magnificent performance of the Star-Spangled Banner, as President Trump and the First Lady looked on.

WATCH:

Reaction on Twitter was extremely positive to the rousing performance. Chip Gaines was among those who praised the “You Say” singer.

Lauren Daigle is fantastic! — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 14, 2020

This is a Lauren daigle fan account 24/7 — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) January 14, 2020

Daigle received huge applause from the crowd for a really spectacular performance, which had to be fun for her given Louisiana is her home state and she attended LSU.

Faithwire has covered Clemson at length over the past year, as coach Dabo Swinney and QB Trevor Lawrence have been very open about their faith in Jesus Christ.