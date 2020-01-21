Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Issues Bible Challenge to Millions of NFL Fans

Star quarterback Kirk Cousins has announced that he has concluded reading through the entire Bible over the course of two years. Tweeting about the incredible achievement, Cousins urged other followers of Jesus to set themselves the same challenge.

It took me over two years, but just finished reading through the entire Bible for the first time. Def recommend it! pic.twitter.com/EjBqVWMZLZ — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 18, 2020

“It took me over two years, but just finished reading through the entire Bible for the first time. Def recommend it!” Cousins wrote in a tweet that has been liked over 90,000 times.

Many responded to the tweet with words of encouragement and testimony. “The best book you can read,” one person wrote. “I’ve read it multiple times, and now I’m reading it with my wife. God is good.”

“Congratulations! I have read through it a few times,” another added. “Every time God shares something new to me that has helped me in life. God is great all the time. #FaithInGod”

Cousins is no stranger to using his platform to share his faith. Following his team’s recent victory over Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings star chose to give God all the glory in his post-game interview.

“My faith is important to me, it’s the foundation for my life,” he said. “Ultimately, that’s where I gain my peace and strength. Win or lose today, God’s still on the throne and I take comfort in that.”

There are several Bible reading plans you can sign up to that will help guide you through the entirety of the scriptures. One of the most popular is the “Bible in One Year” app, developed by Holy Trinity Church in London, England.

To find out more about BIOY and to get going with reading the whole Bible in a year, click here. Good luck!